Cumberland Valley High School going remote, sports shut down

On Thursday Cumberland Valley High School (CVHS) announced they will be transitioning to remote learning beginning Friday, Nov. 20 through Nov. 30.

A student at CVHS tested positive for COVID-19 and was last present in the school on Nov. 13.

This closure will allow for adequate contact tracing of any and all close contacts pertaining to this case, as well as a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the building.

School sports will be shut down until Dec. 1 for the school.