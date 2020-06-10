Daily 3: Judge charged, barber and salons reopen, COVID Sewage Testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The state House and a state Senate Committee passed a measure that could make it so those caught boating under the influence would face penalties similar to those for a DUI, especially when there's a minor on board.

"Right now if you're in a car, and you get a DUI with a person under the age of 18, there's a certain set of penalties that apply. The same thing will happen now with a BUI," said Mike Nerozzi, Director of Policy and Planning, with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.