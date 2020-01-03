Damp weather today and to start the weekend, mild too

TODAY: Scattered Showers (Steady During the Morning), Drizzly and Damp. Hi 47F.

TONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers. Low 43F.

SATURDAY: Scattered Light Showers, Not as Much Rain. Hi 50F.

SUNDAY: Blustery, Stray Snow Showers. Hi 42F.

Steady rain has been streaming in from the south since early this morning. None of this rain is very heavy, and so far it is not creating lower visibility or fog. We can expect this steady light rain to continue through 9-11AM before a break by lunch time. Then a few stray showers are likely through the evening.

Scattered light showers are likely through Saturday morning, but it will not be as much rain as our Friday morning. Total rain through Saturday morning with Friday included will only be in the quarter to half inch range. Temperatures for today and Saturday could hit 50° with the mild air surging ahead with the moisture we are seeing.

Saturday afternoon and evening should begin to dry out after a line of scattered showers. This will mark the passage of a cold front. As a result, Sunday is colder with temperatures in the low 40s and blustery conditions. Even a few snow showers are possible Sunday, especially west and northwest of Harrisburg.

Next week starts with the continuation of this active weather pattern. A weak system may bring a few flurries to the area early Monday morning, and another quick-hitting storm could bring a batch of rain and snow showers Tuesday afternoon/evening. Colder air follows for the middle part of next week, however that does not last long as more mild air likely arrives by the end of the work week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso