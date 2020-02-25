Democratic candidates for 10th Congressional District set for Tuesday night town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The democratic candidates for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District will face one another in a town hall-style event Tuesday night at Widener Law School.

Hershey-based attorney and author, Tom Brier, and current Pennsylvania Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale, will meet for the town hall at 5:30pm.

The two men are vying for the democratic spot, and one will take on incumbent, Rep. Scott Perry (R), who is seeking his fifth term.

The forum is scheduled to run until 7pm in the Courtroom Annex Building, Room A180, at Widener.

Check back later tonight for what issues the candidates discussed, and why they want your vote.