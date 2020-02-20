Drug bust of meth worth $50 thousand made in Adams County

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police have arrested two individuals transporting and selling methamphetamine in Adams County, according to District Attorney Brian Sinnett.

Victoria Reigh and Agustin Sanbria, both from Charlotte, North Carolina, were arrested while attempting to sell the drugs to a “confidential informant” working with the Adams County Drug Task Force.

Detectives also found an additional pound of methamphetamine along with two firearms and drug paraphernalia in the suspect’s vehicle. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $50 thousand, according to officials. A preliminary hearing has not yet been set.