Elizabethtown College will remain remote through the rest of the spring semester

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — President of Elizabethtown College Cecili McCormick announced Friday that the rest of the 2020 spring semester will remain online due to coronavirus uncertainty.

Here is her full statement:

Dear Elizabethtown College Community:

This is a difficult message to share with you. Two weeks ago, we were hopeful the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation would not impede our regular campus environment for an extended period of time. However, after following daily developments, considerate deliberation, and reflection, Elizabethtown College will remain remote through the rest of the spring 2020 semester.

We had anticipated bringing our campus community back by April 6, but the evolving coronavirus situation presents too much uncertainty. The health and wellbeing of our campus community is always our top priority, and if we were to bring our community back to campus, it creates too many vulnerabilities that could ultimately impact all of us. We continue to lean on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), our state health and government officials, and our College’s Emergency Management Group (EMG) to move forward in a safe and effective direction.



We successfully began our online learning and working phases this week, and it is with the support of our committed students, faculty, and staff that we are able to continue operating our College. We have already grown so much, and have certainly learned that we love and miss our campus dearly, but no geographic borders will keep us from staying connected. As we have shared, we’re committed as a College to ensuring all our students receive the best possible educational experience through these unprecedented circumstances.

I’m also grateful to the essential employees who are keeping our physical campus functioning while the majority of us cannot be present. It truly takes all of us to shift our regular routines to make this work, and I am incredibly thankful and proud of everyone for remaining patient, optimistic, and kind as we work together through this difficult period.

The CDC advises against holding events and interactions with groups of 50 people or more for at least the next eight weeks and as a result, that guideline has forced us to postpone our Commencement Exercises scheduled for Saturday, May 16 so we may safeguard our community. We are committed to providing the ceremony in another format or at a later date as well as holding other traditional events honoring the accomplishments of our students, especially our seniors, and will communicate those updates as soon as details are finalized.

Academic Continuity/Faculty

The spring 2020 semester will continue with online courses only for the remainder of the semester.

Faculty members must teach their online courses remotely (off-campus) through the spring semester. We appreciate our hardworking faculty members and will continue to provide academic and technology resources as needed throughout this online learning semester.

For technical questions, please contact the ITS Help Desk. Academic-related questions should be directed to the Dean for Academic Affairs and Faculty Development, Kristi Kneas. We have also made resources available at etown.edu.

The last day of online classes is Friday, May 1 with finals week still being held May 4-8.

Additional information regarding spring 2020 student-teaching assignments, fieldwork, and/or internships is forthcoming.

Summer online courses will begin as scheduled on June 1.

Staff

All employees who are currently working remotely should continue to do so. We will be closely monitoring the coronavirus developments and communicate updates as decisions are made. Staff resources are available at etown.edu.

The College has redefined essential staff reducing the number of employees permitted on campus. Again, we continue to monitor the developments on a daily basis and will make changes to this plan as necessary.

Events

The 2020 Commencement Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 16 has been postponed. Details regarding the future ceremony and other traditional events such as Baccalaureate will be shared soon.

The Landmark Conference and its presidents have canceled the remaining spring 2020 athletic competition season.

View a list of postponed or canceled events.

Student Housing

In order for students to pick up their belongings, we have created a form to schedule a time to return to campus (when it is deemed safe) and move out all of their belongings and acquire any items they have in academic buildings (art, science, music items, etc.).

Due to the restriction on sizes of gatherings, we need to carefully schedule small numbers of students to return for belongings. The Office of Community Living will send out instructions for this sign-up process and the anticipated dates available will be from April 6 through April 27.

We still have a small number of students who are currently residing on campus and are being cared for by the Office of Community Living.

All student mail and packages will be forwarded to home addresses immediately as a courtesy to students.

Refunds

As a result of these decisions, Elizabethtown College intends to make a prorated refund of housing and meal plan costs for students displaced from campus. Currently, we are finalizing our list of students impacted and reviewing an array of unique circumstances including but not limited to room assignments, meal plans, and financial aid awards of those resident students related to housing and meal plan costs. Further updates will be shared once we finalize the list of students and determine the duration of displacement from campus housing. We appreciate your understanding as we work through this process.

Campus Access

The campus is closed. At this time, no one is permitted on campus except for essential staff until further notice.



International/Domestic Travel Ban

All international and domestic college-sponsored travel for students and employees is suspended until communicated otherwise.

If you have specific questions regarding travel, please contact your direct supervisor.

I understand these decisions will cause immeasurable disappointment for our campus community. One of my favorite quotes written by Charles Swindoll reads, “life is about 10 percent of what happens to us and 90 percent of how we react to it.” While we cannot control this situation, we can control how we respond. I ask that we stay calm, be compassionate when working with others, and lead our lives with our motto, Educate for Service, at the heart of everything we do. I have never been more proud to be a part of the Blue Jay family, and I cannot wait to see how much stronger we will be, together, once again. Blue Jays, always.

With much gratitude and wishes for good health,

Cecilia M. McCormick