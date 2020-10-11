Fatal hit and run accident in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Police, it occurred at the 1300 block of Herr St on Saturday October 10th.

A male in a motorized wheelchair was struck by a motor vehicle. When officers found him, he suffered severe injuries as a result of being struck. He was transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

The car that hit him, was an early 2000’s silver Toyota Avalon with a black front bumper and sunroof (actual striking vehicle in image), had fled the scene. The car will have extensive damage to the front passenger side including headlight and bumper.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a Traffic Safety Officer. Tips can also be submitted on the CRIMEWATCH website.