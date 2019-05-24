Fire in Biglerville injures 8, destroys pizza shop

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A pizza restaurant and two apartments are destroyed after a four-alarm fire early Friday.

The fire at La Trattoria Pizzeria, in the first block of Main Street, started just before 2 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation and are displaced from their homes.

One of the residents, Jesus Lopez, said he woke up from an asthma attack and saw smoke all over his apartment. He was able to get his wife, their three kids, and their neighbors to safety, but everything in his home is gone.

“We’re going to start again,” he said. “We got family. We got friends. I’ll get it up again.”

“I’m smiling because I’m happy. I’m alive. My kids are alive. I lost everything, but I’m still alive. I have my family, I saved my family and saved my neighbors, too,” he said. “Everything is okay.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.