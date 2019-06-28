Fireworks, Food & Music at Celebrate Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday night many will gather downtown for Celebrate Lancaster. The 21st annual 4th of July celebration also celebrates the city’s culture and diversity. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be more than 25 food vendors, 6 bands on 2 stages, and fireworks to end the night. Celebrate Lancaster is free and open to the public.

Event Schedule:

11:30 AM – 10:00 PM Food vendors open along N. Queen Street and Binns Park

5:00 PM – 9:30 PM Live music on two stages Penn Square & Binns Park. Pub areas open in Penn Square and Binns Park.

10:00 PM Fireworks from the top of the Duke Street Parking Garage Street

Closure Information for Friday, June 28th:

7:00 AM East Grant Street at Christian Street to North Queen Street

9:00 AM 000 and 100 block of North Queen Street 100 block North Christian Street Zero block East Marion Street to Christian

6:00 PM 000 block of West Orange Street 100 and 200 blocks of North Cherry Street 000 block of North Christian Street 000 and 100 blocks of East Orange Street

9:30 PM 000 block of West Chestnut Street 000 and 100 blocks of East Chestnut Street 000 and 100 blocks of East Fulton Street 100 and 200 blocks of North Duke Street Streets will remain closed until all fireworks debris has been cleaned off the streets

The first street open will be the 000 block of W. Chestnut St. It will open at approximately 11:30 p.m. Remaining streets will open by 2 a.m. Sat., June 29th

Live music will begin at 5:00 p.m. in Penn Square with the Tribe, a soul and R&B group, then 3 rd Power Family Soul, the ultimate dance band, will take the stage, and finally the Adrian Garcia Septet, a blend of Jazz, Funk, and Latin rhythms, will play at 8 p.m. Starting at 5:45 p.m. in Binns Park, Downtown Sound, a super group full of multi-instrumental musicians, will take the stage followed by Los Monstros, a blend of Latin & Caribbean rhythm, and finally, Philly Funk Authority, a high energy, party band, will close out the night at 8:45 p.m.

Celebrate Lancaster is presented by Fulton Bank and produced by the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion.

For more information on the music lineup, food vendors, and fireworks, click here.