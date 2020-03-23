Governor Wolf tested for COVID-19 after allegedly being exposed to the virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has tested negative for COVID-19 after fears of being exposed to the novel virus.

As reported, a spokesperson said the Governor’s office was made aware of the potential exposure to the virus after someone with symptoms came in close contact with the governor.

That person was also tested and the results came back negative.

“The measure was taken out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said. “We do not have any evidence that the governor has been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Governor Wolf has an urgent message for non-life-sustaining businesses to close by 8 a.m this morning or face a penalty.

The order is getting a lot of push back but Wolf is reassuring everyone it’s the only way to cut down the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Governor Wolf made the urgent plea during a press conference from his home in York County.

“This is requiring us all to confront it, to change, to sacrifice and I know that sacrifice is not easy but it is real and I don’t want to minimize it, ” Wolf said.

He announced his order on Thursday but after a flood of businesses contacted the state for a waiver to remain open he delayed enforcement of the order.

“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 will take contributions and sacrifices from every Pennsylvanian, we all need to change the way we live our lives,” Wolf said.

Businesses like car dealerships and jewelry stores should be closed, but mechanics and auto parts stores can stay open.

Wolf said, “This cannot be government versus the individual or the government versus the business community, we are all in this together.”

Enforcement of the Governor’s order will begin this morning at 8 a.m. violators could face a fine or even jail time.

Governor Wolf is currently working remotely.