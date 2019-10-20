GQ FOUR BARBERSHOP IS NOW CALLED TRUE LEGENDS

Barber working hard to set a good example for young people to follow

Todd Phillips changed the name of his barbershop to True Legends.

He says the new name is part of a new focus for himself and his colleagues.

Phillips says that going forward, they are providing a family friendly environment that will allow people to relax and enjoy themselves while they wait for a hair cut. “When I was younger, the barbershop was a special experience,” said Phillips, “The barbers were admired and respected, back then, and that is the case now.”

Phillips says that young people are dealing with a lot of issues and pressures theses days, including drugs, violence and peer pressure,especially through social media. Phillips says that he wants young people, especially children to take in the barbershop experience, by listening and learning from the experiences shared by the barbers and customers of all ages. “They can experience men who are positive and motivating,” said Phillips, We are not just barbers, we give advice and we are well respected in the community.”