Harrisburg to take over Artsfest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg will take over the annual arts festival previously organized by a now-defunct nonprofit.

Jump Street used to host Artsfest, a three-day festival at Riverfront Park on Memorial Day weekend, but the organization has dissolved.

It attracts more than 200 art exhibitors and vendors as well as thousands of visitors.

The festival will celebrate 53 years in 2020.

The city hopes to hire Jump Street’s long-time executive director, Melissa Snyder, as a consultant for the event.

City council will discuss the hire next week.

If approved, the city would pay Snyder $10,000.