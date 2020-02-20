Head of PASSHE to testify before appropriations committee, to ask for general funding and redesign money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The head of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is set to testify before the state senate appropriations committee during a budget hearing.

Chancellor Dan Greenstein is asking for $487 million in funding for the state for general funding for the next year. That’s a 2% increase from last year.

He is also asking for $20 million to help re-design the system to help it run more efficiently.

Greenstein will have a difficult time trying to convince the Republican-controlled legislature for more funding. Many lawmakers believe the system already gets enough money.

Even the governor’s budget proposal falls short to what Greenstein said it needs to redesign the system. It offers $12 million for that effort.

However, Governor Wolf’s proposal forms a new scholarship program.

It takes $204 million from the Horse Racing Development Trust Fund. The money would make school more affordable for low-income students. This plan is getting major push back from the horse racing and breeding industry.

PASSHE’s budget hearing for the Senate appropriations committee is Thursday morning at 10 at the State Capitol.