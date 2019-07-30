Heart of the Midstate: Helping Midstate kids in need

Saturday is the 7th Annual “Kids Not Hungry” event. There will be free hotdogs/hamburgers, music, games a raffle and more. All proceeds go towards helping kids with school supplies throughout the year.

The Harrisburg Fire Department will also be at the event to play with the kids. There will even be Huggies handed out for free to kids in need along with school supplies like notebooks, paper, and pencils.

There will be a Raffle Ticket Drawing this year 1st prize 32” HD TV and 2nd prize winner will get $50 in cash and 3rd prize $25 in cash.

100% of the donations will go towards helping kids with school supplies throughout the year. The couple wants as many kids as possible to come to enjoy themselves and eat lots of food!

The event is hosted by a local couple who doesn’t want to see kids go without food or school supplies. The event is Saturday, August 3rd from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at 522 south 13th street Harrisburg, PA 17104. If it rains the makeup date will be August 10th.