Homicide and arson suspect turns himself in to police

Hershey, Pa. (WHTM) Derry Township police say the man accused of killing a woman and then setting her home on fire turned himself in to police on Wednesday morning.

Police say back in May, Calvin Purdie, 33, strangled Charlotte Chaplin, 49, in her home on the home the 500 block of West Chocolate Avenue.

They say he then set fire to the bedroom to cover up her death.

Police say the two were acquaintances.

Investigators say on the night of the fire, they noticed scratch marks on Purdie’s neck that looked like he had been in a violent struggle. Detectives say he turned off his phone once he realized the investigation was closing in on him.

Purdie faces homicide and arson charges.