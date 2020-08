Welcome to Finding Hope Together. Here at abc27, we began this project as a way to connect each other and discuss issues surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and how we can move forward, together.

As you explore this section of our abc27.com, you will find a series of interviews featuring community, religious, political, and law enforcement leaders from across Central Pennsylvania. They speak to the issues of racial bias and prejudice in our communities and answer questions about how we can move through the healing process.