Hundreds of people pack in Hanover Square, amid the death of George Floyd

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people packed the sidewalks around Hanover’s Center Square Saturday night, protesting against racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.



Signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” were seen, along with a lot of chanting of the same messages.



Matthew Anselmi organized the event, along with a similar protest in Gettysburg last week.

He said change still needs to happen in smaller communities as racism and racial tensions exist no matter how big the area.

“It’s really important to show our brothers and sisters how many of us actually stand with them and that racism has no place to be comfortable in our community,” said protest organizer Matthew Anselmi.

At the end of the protest, the mayor and police chief joined a nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd, the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derick Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck.