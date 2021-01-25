Jennifer Storm responds following resignation announcement as Pa. victim advocate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following last week’s original report, state victim advocate Jennifer Storm will resign at the end of the week.

Storm was appointed by former Governor Tom Corbett seven years ago and was confirmed by the state Senate.

Governor Tom Wolf appointed her to a second term, but last month the state Senate didn’t confirm her.

Storm could have finished her term as acting victim advocate, but she says it’s time to move on.

“Regardless of what has been said I am an ethical person and I believe in the rules and the principles of the office and to have a person in this position that does not have the support of the Senate was starting to feel a little untenable,” Storm said.

Her last day is Jan. 29, and she plans on working as a consultant going forward.