Karns Meal Deal: Delicious Mediterranean Baked Cod

We’ll start things off with some oil in a hot iron skillet, with our pieces of cod off to the side.

First, dip the cod-pieces into a mixture of lemon juice, olive oil, and butter, coating evenly before rolling the fish in some seasoned flour. We’re not trying to cover the fish, just lightly coat it.

Next, that fish goes right into that hot oil because we’re trying to get a beautiful brown crust on these fish. We’re not cooking it completely, we’re just going to get a brown crust on each side, and then we’ll be putting it in the oven.

After browned the fish off on both sides – just two to three minutes each side so it’s not fully cooked – take that lemon, butter, and oil mixture and pour that over the skillet.

Set the skillet into the oven at 400 degrees for about ten minutes.

This cast iron meal is ready in less than thirty minutes and you have to serve it with a Greek salad and some fresh fruit.