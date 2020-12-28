Lancaster drug raid uncovers cocaine, THC products, mushrooms, $91K cash and more

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force halted an upper-level dealing operation uncovering cocaine, pounds of marijuana, $91,000 in cash, and more during a raid on December 9, 2020.

The Drug Task Force raided Ryan L. Saner’s home on Lancaster Pike following nearly a yearlong investigation of suspected trafficking activity.

Law enforcement raided a Providence Township home uncovered cocaine, MDMA, numerous THC products, psychedelic mushrooms, pounds of marijuana, and over $91,000 cash.

Saner, 42, is charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a related misdemeanor. Saner is free on $500,000 unsecured bail.

During the Dec. 9 search at Saner’s home in the 300 block of Lancaster Pike, detectives seized approximately:

17 pounds of marijuana

564 THC vape cartridges

THC-infused chocolate bars, gummi bears, cough syrup, “Nerd rope” candy, wax

64 grams of cocaine (over two ounces)

91 grams of MDMA (over three ounces)

About eight ounces of psychedelic mushrooms

$91,670 cash

Numerous firearms were also found at the home.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing at this time.