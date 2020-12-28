Lancaster drug raid uncovers cocaine, THC products, mushrooms, $91K cash and more



LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force halted an upper-level dealing operation uncovering cocaine, pounds of marijuana, $91,000 in cash, and more during a raid on December 9, 2020.

The Drug Task Force raided Ryan L. Saner’s home on Lancaster Pike following nearly a yearlong investigation of suspected trafficking activity.

Law enforcement raided a Providence Township home uncovered cocaine, MDMA, numerous THC products, psychedelic mushrooms, pounds of marijuana, and over $91,000 cash.

Saner, 42, is charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a related misdemeanor. Saner is free on $500,000 unsecured bail.

During the Dec. 9 search at Saner’s home in the 300 block of Lancaster Pike, detectives seized approximately:

  • 17 pounds of marijuana
  • 564 THC vape cartridges
  • THC-infused chocolate bars, gummi bears, cough syrup, “Nerd rope” candy, wax
  • 64 grams of cocaine (over two ounces)
  • 91 grams of MDMA (over three ounces)
  • About eight ounces of psychedelic mushrooms
  • $91,670 cash
  • Numerous firearms were also found at the home.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing at this time.





