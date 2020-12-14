Lancaster General Hospital opening temporary emergency entrance on December 21

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster General Hospital is moving the public entrance to its Emergency Department from Duke Street to Lime Street.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, the Emergency Department entrance along Duke Street will close and exterior signage around the hospital will direct patients to the new entrance along Lime Street.

The hospital’s James Street Lobby will remain the main entrance for non-emergent patient admissions and the general public.

Patients seeking emergency care will enter via a designated drive along Lime Street, leading to a short-term parking area beneath the hospital. Patients will check-in via a nearby temporary lobby and waiting area.

This change enables a multi-year expansion and renovation of emergency services at the hospital. When complete, the $182.5 million Emergency Department expansion will nearly double the current ED to 95 beds, with the capacity to serve 140,000 patients annually.

The department’s existing clinical services will remain in their current location within the hospital. In addition, ambulances will continue to access the ED via entrances along Frederick Street and Duke Street.