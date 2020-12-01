Lane restriction scheduled for I-83 Northbound, Second Street on Wednesday, Dec. 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A lane restriction is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 along Interstate 83 Northbound in the area around Exit 43 (Second Street). During this time, a contractor will inspect an expansion dam on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg city.

The lane restriction will begin at 9 a.m. and remain until inspection of the expansion dam and possible repairs are completed.

The ramp to Second Street will remain open, but delays are expected.

The ramp to Second Street will remain open, but delays are expected.

