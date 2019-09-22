Lawmakers return to Wolf’s fall ‘conversation openers’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf busied himself in the quiet Capitol over the summer with plans: paying for new voting machines, writing new charter school regulations, creating gun violence prevention programs and more.

Wolf calls these tentative plans, “conversation openers,” to inject momentum into an agenda Democrats insist can have done during the fall in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

His administration suggested this week that Wolf will consider unilaterally pursuing limits on greenhouse gas pollution from power plants – a nod to his agenda to fight climate change – if he can’t persuade lawmakers into an agreement.

The administration also has another regulation pending to make hundreds of thousands of additional salaried employees eligible for overtime pay.

Republicans blocked Wolf-backed legislation for a fifth straight year to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

Currently, interviews with GOP leaders and rank-and-file Republicans suggest attitudes have not changed over the summer regarding Wolf’s highest priorities left in June: minimum wage increases and a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling to pay for infrastructure and development projects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.