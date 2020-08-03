Lititz Springs Park entrance reopens after repairs made to sinkhole

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The entrance to Lititz Springs Park is open after repairs were made to a sinkhole.

The Lititz Borough Police Department says the sinkhole was repaired Monday by members of the Lititz Borough Public Works. The entrance to Lititz Springs Park was closed Saturday and Sunday due to the hole.

The park was still open but all traffic had to enter and exit from the rear entrance along West Maple Street.

The sinkhole was discovered and initially reported on Saturday, August 1. Members of the Borough told abc27 the hole was about 2 feet by 2 feet.

