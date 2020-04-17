local physician joins global campaign to raise money for N95 masks.

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — One local physician is helping to raise money to support other healthcare workers in the COVID-19 fight.



Dr. Salim Saiyed is a hospitalist in the Midstate who treats and admits COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Saiyed joined a global effort to raise money for N95 masks that will help people abroad in South Central Pennsylvania.



The campaign is called Zam Zam. Dr. Saiyed posted a message on social media.

“The mortality rate of COVID-19 is as high as 1-3 percent as compared to the flu virus which is only 0.1 percent and we know that the mortality rate for COVID-19 for those that are elderly which is 70 or 80 is up to 15 %. It is also very contagious as compared to the flu. These are some of the reasons why COVID 19 is such a dangerous virus. They stay in the hospital the longest. They are the sickest and require very long I-C-U stay,” said Dr. Saiyed.

Multiple doctors and staff see COVID-19 patients numerous times a day. ” Why masking is so important is because as I mentioned this is a very contagious virus and when we go to see the patient we are close to the patients and not practicing social distancing with these patients that puts us at a really high risk of catching the virus. By having an N95 mask, which filters 95 percent of respiratory droplets or aerosols in the air we reduce the chance of catching the virus ourselves.

We are going through a lot of masks at our hospitals at our clinics by you donating to this campaign you will help us fight this virus.” Dr. Saiyed sad.



The community’s generosity provided N95’s to Spring Creek Nursing Home in Dauphin County. Which is dealing with numerous cases of COVID 19 in the facility, and1000 masks to Messiah Village Skilled Nursing Facility to protect 400 residents and 150 health care workers.

” There are shortages of PPE’s everywhere we so so grateful we are definitely in need of these,” said Kim with Messiah Village.



Dr. Saiyed said the N95 masks will also go to local free and low-cost clinics to donate

Here is the link to make a donation:

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Flaunchgood.com%2Ffacemask&data=02%7C01%7CVPritchett%40abc27.com%7C8297e2ed07a747c6704508d7e24f8f1e%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637226703643465878&sdata=%2FSpf%2FQZt6nLdck55geMpx255I16nvq0M3CUooFxd7ck%3D&reserved=0

