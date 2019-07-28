Macron to host Putin next month ahead of G-7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the state funeral of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in the capital’s eastern suburb of Carthage, Saturday July 27, 2019. Many Tunisian and visiting international dignitaries have gathered for the funeral of Essebsi, the country’s first elected head of state who died aged 92. (Fethi Belaid / Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month, days before hosting a Group of Seven summit with the leaders of rich democracies.

Macron’s office said Sunday the meeting with Putin will take place Aug. 19 at the Fort de Bregancon presidential retreat on the Mediterranean Sea.

Macron then heads to the G-7 summit in the French city of Biarritz with U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders from Aug. 24-26. The group kicked Russia out after it annexed Crimea in 2014.

France has sought to mediate in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and Macron has stressed the importance of keeping dialogue open with Moscow. French companies have also been pushing to lift EU sanctions resulting from Russia’s actions in Ukraine.