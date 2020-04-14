Mail-in, absentee ballot applications surge for June primary

A cyclist wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus moves past the Rocky statue outfitted with mock surgical face mask at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania counties have processed about 283,000 applications for mail-in and absentee ballots, and nearly three times more applicants are from Democrats compared to Republicans.

The state’s primary has been moved back to June 2, so the numbers are likely to continue to climb. Four years ago, before mail-in balloting was allowed in the state, about 84,000 Pennsylvanians cast primary votes by absentee ballot.

Officials say concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak are driving interest in remote voting. The Health Department said Tuesday that 60 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported over the past day, raising the total to 584.

