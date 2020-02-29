Man, 97, found dead outside home after fall

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a 97-year-old man was found dead after falling outside his Pennsylvania home.

The York County coroner’s office says Philip Leiphart Jr. succumbed to his injuries “and probable hypothermia due to being outside.”

Leiphart was found unresponsive outside the Lower Windsor Township home on Friday morning.

Officials said the investigation indicates that he had fallen while walking outside his residence and wasn’t able to get up.

There was no immediate indication when he might have fallen. The death was ruled accidental.