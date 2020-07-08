Mary Kay Letourneau dies at 58 after battle with cancer

A former teacher who made headlines in the 1990s for pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old student has passed away.

Mary Kay Letourneau died from cancer at the age of 58 in her home late Monday.

Her former attorney says the death was fairly sudden.

Most of her family including her ex-husband and former student, Vili Fualaau were there with her. He had been giving her 24-hour care for the last month of her life.

Letourneau was 34 years old at the time of the incident involving 13-year-old Fualaau.

She gave birth to his child before serving seven years in prison on charges related to the rape.

They got married in 2005 after Letourneau was released from prison and later had a second child.

Fualaau filed for legal separation in 2017 just before their 12-year anniversary.

Top Stories: