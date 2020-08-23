McNees Minute: COVID and Charity Laws

To help local charities impacted by the pandemic, House Bill 2484 was enacted, which permits charities to draw more aggressively upon their endowment to provide greater assistance to those in need at a time when annual charitable contributions may be lagging. An endowment is basically a restricted savings account that benefits a charity. Typically, a charity is permitted to draw between 2-7% of the value of its endowment every year and trusts that benefit charities can distribute 2-7% of a trust’s value annually to charitable beneficiaries of the Trust. Under the new law, charities can now draw up to 10% annually and trustees can distribute up to 10% for the next 3 years. The right to withdraw funds is not unlimited. A charity must consider long-term preservation of the real value of the assets and their need for capital to fulfill its mission when drawing down on its restricted funds. Charities should consult an attorney or a financial advisor when considering this unique opportunity.