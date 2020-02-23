McNees Minute: Retail Liquor Licenses

Springtime in Central Pennsylvania is right around the corner! Many of us await the warmer temperatures, the flowers beginning to bloom, and the longer daylight hours. For retail liquor licensees – that is, those holding a current and valid restaurant, hotel, brew pub or eating place license – that wish to serve alcohol off of their licensed premises, those licensees must take heed to make sure that they apply for a separate off-premises catering permit by March 1 every calendar year and pay the associated fee.

In addition to complying with the March 1 application deadline, those licensees holding an off-premises catering permit must abide by various other regulations relating to when and where off-premises catering events can be held, and with regard to providing proper notice of an intended catering event to the bureau of liquor control enforcement. For assistance with this process, contact the McNees Food and Beverage Group.