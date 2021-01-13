Mommy Minute: Local boy shines in Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’

Jonah Anderson took up baking a few years ago as an extension of his art talent.

“I kind of found baking and it was like art that you could eat, so I thought that was pretty cool,” Anderson said.

Turns out, he was really, really good at it.

So good, he applied to be a contestant on the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship. He got the call last winter and filmed the show over the summer.

Photo courtesy: Rob Pryce

“Pretty much all of the challenges I was in that you’ve seen so far, I was really stressed out,” Anderson said. “But aside from the stress it was so much fun…an amazing experience.”

Anderson is shining on the show and hanging with the best of the best. Surprising, perhaps, because he has absolutely no formal training.

“Not a single cake decorating class…nothing,” he laughed.

In fact, no one else in Anderson’s family even bakes.”

“They’re all great cooks, but baking was kind of a new tradition…it’s pretty cool to be the first person in the family to be a baker,” Anderson said.

He’s hoping to someday turn his passion into a career by studying in Paris and opening a cafe there. For now, he’s competing for $25,000 in prize money. He has plans for the cash, should he walk away with the title.

“I would buy an ice cream machine and I would also love to put money aside and open a food truck,” he said. “Or maybe put some money toward my cafe in Paris.”

The Kids Baking Championship airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the Food Network. It’s hosted by Charm City Cake’s Duff Goldman and actress Valerie Bertinelli. For more information, click here.