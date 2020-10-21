PA Department of Health partners with churches for covid testing

The PA Department of Health is partnering with local churches in Swatara Township, Dauphin County to provide free COVID-19 testing.
Testing will be available October 27th and October 30th. Here are the times and locations:
1) October 27th from 10 AM until 2 PM: Shiloh Church of God in Christ, 5950 Derry Street, HBG 17111.
2) October 30th from 10 AM until 2 PM: LCBC Church, 4510 Chambers Hill Road, HBG 17111.
The Testing events will occur outdoors where participants may drive through or walk up. Registration is encouraged but an appointment is not necessary. Participants should bring a photo ID.