PA Department of Health partners with churches for covid testing

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The PA Department of Health is partnering with local churches in Swatara Township, Dauphin County to provide free COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be available October 27th and October 30th. Here are the times and locations:

1) October 27th from 10 AM until 2 PM: Shiloh Church of God in Christ, 5950 Derry Street, HBG 17111.

2) October 30th from 10 AM until 2 PM: LCBC Church, 4510 Chambers Hill Road, HBG 17111.

The Testing events will occur outdoors where participants may drive through or walk up. Registration is encouraged but an appointment is not necessary. Participants should bring a photo ID.