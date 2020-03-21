Pa. Department of Health: ‘This virus is deadly’

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) –The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that as of 12 a.m. that there 103 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 371 in 28 counties.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine also announced the death of another adult who died due to coronavirus bringing the death total to two.

“Yesterday we had 83 new cases in one day and today we have 103 new cases in one day,” said Dr. Levine.

3766 Pennsylvanians have tested negative to COVID-19.

“Each day we tell you how important it is to stay calm, to stay home and to stay safe. this is more than just a catchy phrase. This virus is deadly. and we need to practice social distancing to minimize its spread and its impact,” said Dr. Levine.

The incubation period for COVID-19 according to Dr. Levine is between 2-14 days.