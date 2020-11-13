PA Farm Show favorites available at Fall Food Fest this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians can get the foods they look forward to all year long at the PA Farm Show Fall Food Fest this weekend.

Since the actual show has gone all virtual for 2021, organizers planned an outdoor event while the weather was still mild, so people could buy their favorite treats.

Fall Food Fest is happening Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the North Lot of the Farm Show Complex.

Organizers say it’s a different way to continue supporting Pennsylvania agriculture.

The event is grab and go. There will not be any seating.

Masks are required and customers are asked to maintain a six-foot distance from one another while waiting in line.

Parking is free.

The following vendors are participating:

PA Dairymen’s Association (Saturday & Sunday only)

PA Livestock Association

PA Mushroom Farmers

PA Potato Growers

Snyder’s Concessions

Rachel’s Soft Pretzels (Friday only)

Forrests Feeds Co.

German Roasted Nuts

Uglies Acres

Hillbilly Jerky

Whispering Brooke Cheese Haus

Chocolate Moonshine

Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association

Menus can be found online.

Come January, the virtual Farm Show will focus on education and awareness for the general public and the agriculture industry.