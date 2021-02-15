PennDOT implements roadway restrictions in Mifflin, Juniata Counties

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to upcoming icy conditions on Monday evening, PennDOT has announced winter weather roadway restrictions on Route 322 and 22 in Mifflin and Juniata Counties.

While all unnecessary travel is discouraged, PennDOT warns drivers that travel along Route 322 and 22 will have a reduced speed limit of 45 mph. Additionally, all commercial vehicles must remain in the right lane from the Centre/Mifflin County line through Juniata County.

According to PennDOT, additional restrictions could be added throughout the evening depending on changing conditions.

Travel restrictions will be lifted when winter weather conditions improve.