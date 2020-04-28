PennDOT to set beams on I-83 bridge over Valley Road in Lower Paxton Township

PROGRESS, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that new beams will be set on the bridge that carries Interstate 83 southbound over Valley Road on Friday night.

Lane restrictions will be in place on I-83 southbound from both I-81 northbound and southbound leading into the project. A 45-day lane restriction is then slated to begin Sunday night on the I-83 northbound far right lane that leads from Derry Street to the off-ramp to Union Deposit Road. The restriction will begin half a mile south of Union Deposit Road in the area were the interstate spans Peiffer’s Lane and extend to the Union Deposit Road off-ramp.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction of I-83 will be maintained during daylight hours throughout the project. PennDOT warns there may be single-lane restrictions on I-83 in either direction during overnight hours, 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2021.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.