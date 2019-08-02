Perry addresses town hall seating, attendance issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Congressman Scott Perry is, for the first time, addressing the seating and attendance issues that stemmed from a town hall he held earlier this week in Hummelstown.

Despite that claim, dozens of people were left out of the town hall and protested on the streets, claiming when they tried to sign up for a ticket minutes after the email invite, they were told the event was sold out.

Republican strategist, Chris Nicholas, said the political theatrics of town halls has become the new normal.

“You have national groups in the resistance that seek to do this, which is to get a lot of the RSVPs for the town hall and then not show up, or try to come in and come out and disrupt things,” Nicholas said. “With all these theatrics that create stories like the one we’re doing now, that takes away from the abilities of constituents [to ask questions]. The fact that there were empty seats I think was at least attributable to these groups playing games as anything else.”

The groups that criticized Perry’s ticketing process deny conspiring to ruin or disrupt the event; they say they just wanted face-to-face time with Perry, since his last town hall before July 30, was in March 2017.

“Every elected official understands that you’re going to have these possibilities when you’re dealing with members of the public,” said democratic strategist, Abe Amoros. “Elected officials have a responsibility to provide town forums, town meetings, to their constituents – to have an opportunity to have constructive dialogue.”

Amoros acknowledges that some national resistance groups do seek to disrupt and overtake town halls, but he believes that wasn’t the case here.

He said Perry’s need to hyper-control the event may be based in something else.

“I do think that Congressman Perry is feeling the breath on his neck from Eugene DePasquale,” Amoros said, referring to the current Auditor General who’s running against Perry on the democratic ticket for the 10th Congressional District.

Perry’s statement is posted below in full:

“With regard to the number of empty seats at Tuesday night’s town hall, the photo circulated in the media was taken at the beginning of the event, and doesn’t give an accurate representation of the attendance – more fake news. But let’s examine what is true behind the photo – the picture’s worth a thousand words, or at least a few hundred.

It’s not hard to understand – it’s the “empty seat strategy.”

For these town meetings, we set up an “Eventbrite” invitation (or something similar), on a first-come, first-served basis, with no regard for party affiliation. We check identification to ensure that attendees reside in the 10th Congressional District, and we manage the number and venue for several reasons, not in the least of which is for the safety and security of our constituents based on the regular threats that we receive. We set up wait lists to try to accommodate people that didn’t get tickets on the first round, or we invite them first to the next available event.

We’ve been directly advised that certain individuals/groups are told to flood an elected official’s town hall/public event RSVP process, and then to not show up in an effort to embarrass the elected official. The shame here is that we know of many citizens – on both sides of the aisle – who really just want to be heard, be informed, and be part of their legislative/political process. When we received cancellations prior to the this town hall, we opened up our waitlist.

We were informed by law enforcement a few days ago that a 200-person protest would be showing up – which certainly is their Constitutional right. The added strategy apparently was, “make sure there are a lot of empty seats…so while we’re protesting because we couldn’t get tickets, we’ll insist on taking the empty seats, and when he says no, he’ll be refusing us the opportunity to participate” – a direct quote from a member of one of these groups who called on Tuesday morning.

Too many of these groups clearly have no interest in participating or finding solutions to our Nation’s problems. Their sole purpose is to disrupt, malign, distract and hijack events for political gain – which is clear from most of their websites, mission statements and “battle plans” – many of which have been sent to us by members/former members who also believe that lines are being crossed. To the people with the integrity and fortitude to make the hard right over the easy wrong – regardless of your side of the aisle – thank you.

Most of the people screaming (literally) and demanding town hall events never attended them before 2017. So what is it? Do you want to be part of our Nation’s legislative process, or do you want to keep hijacking events because you didn’t get your way? It’s shameful, it’s old, and it’s tired – and people on both sides of the aisle know it.

I’ve always encouraged debate – that’s how growth occurs. But I will not support the hijacking of public events for political gamesmanship and making a mockery of this Nation’s legislative process day by day.“