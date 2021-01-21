Persistent breeze through the weekend, mild air returns today

TODAY: Mild & Breezy. Hi 46. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 30.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 41. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Skies cleared overnight and the winds have backed off a bit, leading to a cold morning with backyards starting the day in the teens! Temperatures bounce back big this afternoon though, with highs in the mid-40s. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon with the breeze kicking up again. Winds will gust over 20 mph today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around 30°. Tomorrow will feature similar weather with that breeze still present and highs in the lower 40s.

Winds stick around this weekend to send another round of colder air into Pennsylvania. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will remain in the 30s with northerly winds between 10-20 mph on both days.

We continue to track a developing storm for Monday and Tuesday. Most model guidance suggests this storm will bring a mixed bag of snow, sleet, and rain which could lead to a layer of slush through Tuesday morning. There are still lots of uncertainties in the guidance, so nothing to lock down yet. We’ll monitor and as soon as possible, give you our specific forecast. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara