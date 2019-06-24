Police had to ‘disable a device’ inside a suspicious package in Myerstown

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Myerstown residents were forced outside of their homes after reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning. State Police ended up having to disable a device inside that package.

“I got woken up by the State Police,” said Mark Sholley, a Myerstown resident. “He told us all to get out because there was a bomb threat.”

State Police were called to the Bahney House Hotel & Public Laundromat on West Main Avenue for reports of a suspicious package in the back parking lot.

“It was in a duffel bag. I saw all the cops and everyone standing outside the one building over there,” said Sholley.

Officers immediately found the package and 28-year-old David Oxenrider.

Neighbors say Oxenrider lived in the Bahney House.

He’s now in custody and facing multiple charges, including manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction and causing or risking a catastrophe.

The hotel posted a statement on Facebook saying in part, “The threat was not intended toward any guests or employees but the person wanted to be heard by the authorities.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen a bomb threat,” said Sholley. “I didn’t expect this to happen.”

Residents were stuck outside for hours as investigators secured the scene.

The PA State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section had to disable a device within the package.

Troopers did not confirm exactly what the device was.

State Police said they were not available for an interview, but tell us there’s no danger to the public.

The incident disrupted traffic in the borough for six hours.

“This is a small town in this area. People will worry and wonder what’s going on,” said Sholley.