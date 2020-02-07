Rain ends as brief burst of snow today, very windy too

TODAY: Rain To Snow, Windy, Falling Temperatures. Hi 42. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Blustery. Lo 27. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Steady rain will be present for much of the early morning hours through the commute as a complex storm system works its way up the east coast. Rainfall amounts should be near 0.50″ through mid-morning. As the rain exits, colder air and gusty winds will wrap around the back of the system. This will likely yield a brief burst of snow during the late morning and early afternoon hours. The snow likely won’t amount to much (maybe around 1″ in spots), but it could come down quickly enough that brief slick spots could occur on the roads later this morning. Temperatures will fall throughout the day and be in the 30s this afternoon. It will turn quite windy with gusts near 50 mph in spots later today. Tonight will bring decreasing clouds and it will continue to be blustery with lows falling all the way into the upper 20s.

Saturday will be noticeably colder in the morning with wind speeds still kicking around 10 mph for much of the day. Sunday will be a little more seasonable with both days remaining dry. A look ahead to next week shows more unsettled and mild conditions with several bouts of rain showers throughout the week. The overall pattern doesn’t look to change much heading into the middle part of February!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara