Restaurant owners waiting on expected new restrictions to help prevent spread of COVID-19

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Matt Flinchbaugh says there has been a lot of talk in recent days that Governor Wolf will implement more restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Flinchbaugh runs Flinchy’s in Camp Hill. He says that steps should not be taken, that will hurt restaurant owners that are doing the right thing to keep everyone safe.

“We have everyone wear masks and practice social distancing and we have dividers in our dining area,” Flinchbaugh. “Our customers and employees are family, they are whey we are successful, we will do everything possible to keep them safe.”

Flinchbaugh says the governor and state officials need to take a look at the ‘big box’ stores, and impose stronger restrictions.

“When you go to the big stores, take a look at how long the lines are,” Flinchbaugh said. “The check out kiosks and the pens are not being wiped down in between customers. We make sure to sanitize and wipe down after every customer, family or group leaves the table. “