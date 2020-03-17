Rita’s Ice postpones free water ice on the first day of spring

In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing the annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring.

Every March, Rita’s First Day of Spring Free Ice Giveaway brings together thousands of guests for one-of-a-kind treats and a free Italian Ice.

Rita’s says it’s their favorite day of the year, and one that has become a treasured tradition. However, the health of the community and guests is their highest priority, so they are postponing this celebration as a precautionary move.

Right now Rita’s is still open and is committed to providing a clean and safe environment for guests and team members.

Check with your local Rita’s for daily operating hours as it may vary by community.