The New Orleans Saints sign Harrisburg-native Noah Spence, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo per a source. The defensive end was a second-round draft pick in 2016 by the Buccaneers, but most recently played for the Redskins before getting cut in November.

New Orleans needed help on the defense after losing pass rusher Marcus Davenport to injury.

Spence played at Bishop McDevitt High School, where he had 204 tackles and 35.5 sacks in his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, he was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

He played in college at Ohio State before being ruled permanently ineligible by the Big Ten in September 2014. He then transferred and finished his college career at Eastern Kentucky.