Senate approves legislation authorizing remote notarization

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The Senate unanimously approved legislation on Tuesday that would allow notaries to perform duties utilizing audiovisual technology.

The bill was introduced by State Senator Doug Mastriano.

“My bill makes the notarization process much easier and straight-forward, and saves everyone valuable time,” said Mastriano. “This proposal does not replace notaries or the services they provide. Rather, the bill authorizes the use of secure and reliable technology to assist notaries in performing their duties. The legislation is user-friendly, and provides notaries with an additional tool to authenticate documents.”

The legislation advances to the House for consideration.

According to Mastriano, Senate Bill 1097 would bring Pennsylvania in line with other states, and modernize the notarization process by permitting audio-visual communications.

A notary public would still be required to confirm an individual’s identity and reasonably identify records, and an audio-visual recording of the notarial act and all related interactions would be required.

Mastriano says the bill will help business travelers, family members working out of state, or veterans on deployment.

“Sadly, our state is behind the times with remote notarization,” said Mastriano. “The legislation is a win-win for all parties involved in the notarization process.”