Senior Night: Julian Santana

PROGRESS, Pa. (WHTM) -- PennDOT has announced that new beams will be set on the bridge that carries Interstate 83 southbound over Valley Road on Friday night.

Lane restrictions will be in place on I-83 southbound from both I-81 northbound and southbound leading into the project. A 45-day lane restriction is then slated to begin Sunday night on the I-83 northbound far right lane that leads from Derry Street to the off-ramp to Union Deposit Road. The restriction will begin half a mile south of Union Deposit Road in the area were the interstate spans Peiffer's Lane and extend to the Union Deposit Road off-ramp.