Showers stay mainly east today, dry for the upcoming weekend

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers East. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cool. Lo 39.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, More Seasonable. Hi 64.

Most of the fall season so far has featured warm and dry weather with the occasional cooler spell. That pattern looks to continue for the foreseeable future. While there may be a shower or two at times in the extended forecast, a soaking rain is likely not in the cards for Central PA anytime soon.

The official high yesterday was 78° ahead of a cold front which will move through today. The front will make for a cooler day today and a cool start to the weekend. It will also provide Central PA with a few showers today, but not a soaking rain. Counties east of the Susquehanna River stand the best chance to see some steady showers at points today, but rainfall should still stay between 0.10-0.25″ for most backyards. We have a 3″ deficit for the year and so today’s rain won’t help much. The bulk of the rain looks to be centered more toward Philly and New York, well east of our area. Temperatures will be cooler today with plenty of cloud cover. Highs will struggle to reach 60°.

The weekend will start off chilly lows in the 30s tomorrow morning and highs only around 60° again, though a quick recovery into the 60s is expected for Sunday and Monday. While guidance suggests a few more waves will move through early next week, rainfall chances are sketchy at best. Temperatures return to the mid-70s next week, which is significantly warmer than average for this time of the year. We will continue to track the guidance for next week and likely be able to pinpoint shower chances as we get closer. Stay tuned and enjoy the pleasant October weekend ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara