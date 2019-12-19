Spring Grove High takes down mental health stigmas with “Green Out” wrestling match

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Grove High School students grappled with a tough issue on Wednesday night during their third “Green Out” wrestling match.

“It’s all just for the community and helping people,” said Kirsten Sipling, Spring Grove Aevidum Club president.

A sweep of the leg or an ankle pick can’t take down stigmas, but these Spring Grove students can.

“That’s why we have this club to let people know that it’s okay to not be okay, and that we’re here for them,” Sipling said.

They’re here for whoever, even in the most unlikely venues. With phrases like “man up,” and “boys don’t cry,” stigmas can be harder to break for males.

“Wrestling is like a big macho kind of sport, you know. So, having them want to support this with us shows that everyone can be together as one no matter who you are,” Kirsten said.