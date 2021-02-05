State lawmakers want to call on National Guard to improve vaccination rollout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Statistics show Pennsylvania is not keeping up when it comes to the COVID vaccine rollout. So at the Capitol on Friday, Pa. lawmakers went looking for help from one of the state’s most powerful forces.

The state legislature is calling out the National Guard to assist with vaccine distribution and get more shots in more arms, more quickly.

“It’s unacceptable. We need to make sure we are using all avenues, all resources across the Commonwealth to correct the situation,” Rep. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington County) said.

Representative O’Neal’s bill would require the Pa. Department of Health and PEMA to greater utilize the National Guard. It passed with an army of support, 202-0.

O’Neal was in the Guard and the Army, and still has the lingo.

“The citizens expect to be able to have access to these vaccines and failure is not an option,” Rep. O’Neal said.

Success is not assured. What good is vaccine infrastructure if the state doesn’t have vaccines to distribute?

“This bill isn’t for today. It’s about putting logistics and infrastructure in place for the future,” Rep. O’Neal said.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam didn’t reject the idea, and pointed out the National Guard is helping in nursing homes throughout the state.

“I will note that all public health infrastructure has been stretched by the pandemic including the National Guard,” Beam said.

But O’Neal is from Washington County and says residents only have to look across state lines to see what is possible.

“West Virginia is leading the effort and primarily that’s because they’re utilizing their National Guard to distribute and administer vaccines,” O’Neal said.

The bill passed the House unanimously. It’s now on to the Senate.