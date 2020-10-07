Statewide rally planned Wednesday to call for safe use of opioids

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Multiple rallies are planned statewide Wednesday to call for the safe use of opioids in the state.

Organizers say there are people suffering from chronic pain but can’t get the medication they need because of strict CDC guidelines. Those guidelines were put in place after the opioid crisis, meant to stop abuse of medications. Some say it’s hurting the people who were doing the right thing.

Patients say it happened overnight – one day they were getting their pain relief medications – the next their doctors said they were unable to give them their prescriptions. That started back in 2016.

The group behind the Don’t Punish the Pain Rally believe that it is even worse now, believing the CDC and the Drug Enforcement Agency are trying to reduce the amount of opioids made, which is causing massive shortages.

The group will be urging lawmakers to make changes to the guidelines. The rally is from Noon to 2 P.M. Similar rallies will be held in Pittsburgh and Berks County.